Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
534 Fairburn Rd.
Atlanta, GA
Resources
Robert Turner Obituary
TURNER, Robert Glenn Funeral Services for Robert Glenn Turner will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 534 Fairburn Rd. NW, Atlanta Rev. Gregory A. Sutton, Pastor., Officiating. Interment, Private. He is survived by wife, Valerie P. Turner; sons, Rakim and Rami(Breshay); daughter, Nia; mother, Carolyn Turner; sister, Trudy (Douglas) Collins; 8 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors Marcus D. Wimby, Funeral Director 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2019
