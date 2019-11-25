|
|
TURNER, Robert Glenn Funeral Services for Robert Glenn Turner will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 534 Fairburn Rd. NW, Atlanta Rev. Gregory A. Sutton, Pastor., Officiating. Interment, Private. He is survived by wife, Valerie P. Turner; sons, Rakim and Rami(Breshay); daughter, Nia; mother, Carolyn Turner; sister, Trudy (Douglas) Collins; 8 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors Marcus D. Wimby, Funeral Director 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2019