UPCHURCH, Robert Alan "Bobby"



Age 77, of McDonough, GA, passed out of this life Wednesday November 4th, of natural causes at his home.



Bobby was a native of Atlanta, GA. The son of the late James Lewis Upchurch and his wife Ocey (Johnson) Upchurch. He spent most of his younger years in East Point, or at his family farm in McDonough, usually at his brothers' side.



At the young age of 17, Bobby joined the Navy; where he was stationed on the USS Rushmore LSD-14 from 1961-1964; a proud Navy Veteran who served through the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban Missile Crisis.



Upon returning home Bobby worked at Crown, Cork & Seal in Hapeville, GA. It was at this time that he met his wife of 49 years.



From 1973-1976 Bobby was a firefighter for the City of Eastpoint; where he later went on to become Fire Inspector.



Bobby retired from Fulton County Water Department. Where he managed three pump stations. He later worked at Peachtree Water Department post-retirement. When asked what he did at work, Bobby would always reply, "when stuff breaks, I fix it."



Bobby enjoyed fixing things, he did all of his family's home repairs and remodeling himself, as well as any car repairs. He valued knowledge, and it showed. Bobby was one of those people that would watch Jeopardy on the TV and answer all the questions. He still had the AJC newspaper delivered and would read it from front-to-back every day. Others came to Bobby when they needed to know something or needed help with something, because Bobby understood the way things worked, and how to fix them. Bobby enjoyed picking the acoustic guitar with his friends, and later in life with his grandchildren. Bobby was known for his quick-witted humor; it was subtle and delivered flawlessly with well-timed one-liners.



Bobby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jill Upchurch; two daughters: Robin (Upchurch) Severin; Christy (Upchurch) Key and her husband Ben R. Key; and seven grandchildren: Maddison, Abigail, Tripp, Rush, Finn, Abel, Roman; a brother: James R. Upchurch and his wife Ruth Upchurch; a brother-in-law Granville Shubert; a sister-in-law Sandra Fitzgerald; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friends.



Bobby is predeceased by a sister Carianne "Kay" (Upchurch) Shubert.



A memorial service will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home.



