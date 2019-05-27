WAGGONER, Robert Benjamin Robert Benjamin Waggoner, age 90, passed away May 25, 2019. He was the eldest son of Mary and Oscar Waggoner. He was married to his loving wife Jerry L. Waggoner for 69 years. He had two sons; Bradley Keith Waggoner, resident of Murphy, NC and Stephen Randolph Waggoner, deceased. He had one granddaughter, Chelsea Waggoner Wright, and three great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of Boys High School in Atlanta and The University of Georgia. He also obtained his Master's Degree and PhD. He was the conductor of the Band of Atlanta, member of the Atlanta Symphony and also director of several high school bands and then Supervisor of Music Education for Atlanta Public Schools. He was an avid boater, teaching boating safety classes for Coast Guard Auxiliary, then became Commodore of the 7th Coast Guard District Auxiliary. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 AM at Sandy Springs Chapel followed by a burial at Arlington Memorial Park. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2019