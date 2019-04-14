Resources More Obituaries for Robert GROUT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Wayne GROUT

GROUT, Robert Wayne Robert Wayne ("Bob") Grout, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on April 12, 2019, at the age of 74, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Bob was a beloved husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was born in Memphis, TN on November 2, 1944. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in June 1966 with a degree in Economics where he was President of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and a member of the Raven Society. Bob went on to graduate from the University of Virginia School of Law in June 1969 in the top 5% of his class. After law school, Bob began his 40+ year career with one law firm: Troutman Sanders LLP in Atlanta, Georgia. He was named head of Troutman's corporate group in 1988, a position he held for 20 years. In addition to many legal awards and recognitions, Bob was one of the few corporate lawyers admitted to the United States Supreme Court. Bob was also proud to have mentored many young lawyers throughout his career. Bob was a long time member of Cherokee Town and Country Club, where he served as its President in 2001-2002, and as the club's general counsel for over 10 years. He was member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church (the Blazers Sunday School Class) and a member of the Gridiron Club. Bob was an outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman all of his life, and particularly loved fly fishing out west. The love of Bob's life was his family. Bob met Marsha Karkula in November 1959 when they were in junior high school in Memphis. Bob would frequently tell friends that "since that moment I've been in love with her." Bob and Marsha were married in August 1967. It was very obvious to Bob's family and friends that he adored Marsha throughout their almost 60 years together. Bob also adored his two sons, Brad and Taylor, and was extremely close with his identical twin brother, Jim Grout, of Nashville, TN. Bob is survived by his wife, Marsha, son Brad (Megan), son Taylor (Karen), twin brother Jim (Paula), sister Linda Williams, sister-in-law Cindy Glueckert (Rick), brother-in-law James Karkula (Patrick), and grandchildren Camille, Carter, Sam and Ben. A memorial service in his honor will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta Georgia 30305, on Thursday April 18 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019