WHITE, Robert Linville "Bob" Robert (Bob) Linville White, 76, of Tucker died peacefully at his home on Friday October 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bob is survived by his wife Sandra (Sandy) Snow White and children Lissa Pijanowski and her husband Steve and Scott White and his wife Kristen. He was blessed with six grandchildren who brought him so much joy and happiness, Alexander, Sadie and Andrew Pijanowski and Clinton Boyd, Nathan and Maggie White. Also surviving are his brother, William White and niece Jennifer Horner. Bob was born August 11, 1943 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Charles and Charlotte White. After graduating from Mississippi State University he continued his graduate studies at the University of Alabama where he met his wife of 53 years. Bob was actively involved in ROTC in high school and college and later served in the United States Army and Reserves. Bob will be remembered for his wonderful smile, the twinkle in his eye, his contagious laugh, and the gift of never meeting a stranger. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and birdwatching. He was a family man and a true blue friend. His role as Papa, was one of his greatest achievements as he cared deeply for his six grandchildren always saying, "Papa loves you". He will be missed by many, but none more than his wife and best friend. A private burial will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. A service to celebrate Bob's life is scheduled for 1:00 PM Saturday, 10/19/2019. at Embry Hills United Methodist Church at 3304 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 with a reception to follow for friends and family at Bob and Sandy's home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Georgia Wildlife Federation http://www.gwf.org/, or a . Services have been provided by A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 15, 2019