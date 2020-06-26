WHITFIELD, Sr., Robert George Robert George Whitfield, Sr. (Bob) of Dunwoody, Georgia, died June 23, 2020 at the age of 96 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in London, Ontario, Canada in 1924 to the late Herbert Whitfield and Lillian Smallman Whitfield and was one of 11 children. In 1942, he married Joyce Page of Woodstock, Ontario, Canada. They moved to Indianapolis, Indiana for Bob to attend Purdue University, getting his degree in Mechanical Engineering. For most of his career he worked for North Brothers Insulation Company (Atlanta) as the Senior Project Engineer specializing in Navy Nuclear Requirements for Nuclear Submarine Reactor. He and Joyce were both very involved in First Baptist Atlanta and later at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Bob spent the last two years at Brighton Gardens of Buckhead where he made many new friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Whitfield, daughter Kathy Taylor and son Robert Whitfield, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Doreen Whitfield Branch (Barry), 4 grandchildren, Nicole VanOstrand, Jonathan Whitfield, Hailey Branch and Hunter Branch and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family will gather on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



