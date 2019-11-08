|
WIESBOECK, Ph.D., Robert Alfred Robert Alfred Wiesboeck, Ph.D., died at home Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Born Jan. 19, 1930 in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, to Josef and Elizabeth Wiesboeck, he was reared in his family's home in Vagen (Bavaria), Germany. Dr. Wiesboeck received a BS in Chemistry and a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from the Institute of Technology in Munich. At Georgia Tech, he did post-doctoral work under a Sloan Science Fellowship in Physical Organic Chemistry, and published approximately 15 articles, and held approximately 25 patents. He immigrated to the United States with his wife and son in 1958, and became a U.S. citizen. As a research chemist at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL, Dr. Wiesboeck was engaged in classified research on rocket fuels. Later, he was a senior research chemist, research scientist , manager of chemical development, and manager of the Atlanta Technical Center for U.S. Steel Agrichemical Division. Dr. Wiesboeck was preceded in death by his son, Peter Matthew, in 1984, and his wife, Marianne, in 2016. He is survived by his son, Walter Robert (Carolyn), granddaughter Maria Edna Wiesboeck Valles (Omar), grandson, Paul Robert, and grandson, Brandon Cotton. He is also survived by great granddaughters Anna Carolina Valles and Mariela Julia Valles. A remembrance gathering will be held at his home Sunday, Nov. 10.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019