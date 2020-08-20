1/
Robert Wilkins
WILKINS, Jr., Robert David Robert David Wilkins Jr. (born August 4th, 1962) passed away, due to natural causes, on August 12th, 2020 in Fairhope, Alabama, where he resided. He was the son of Jane Smithy Wilkins and Robert David Wilkins Sr. (deceased). He is also survived by two bothers: Christopher Scott Wilkins (Elena, Christopher, and Grace) and Stephen Bowden (Bo) Wilkins (Margaret, Lawton and Mary Bowden), Aunt and Uncle Susan Ables, Bill Ables and Cousin Will Ables, Amanda Ables and Henry Ables from Nashville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Songs for Kids or Captain Planet Foundation.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
