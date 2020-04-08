Services
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home
306 West View Drive
Villa Rica, GA 30180
(770) 459-3694
Robert Wilson


1921 - 2020
Robert Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Wilson, age 98 passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born April 25, 1921 the son of the late Lloyd Wilson and the late Louise Wilson. He served in the United States Army serving as an officer during WW II and the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. Mr Wilson worked for the New York Police Department as a Detective Sgt for 20 years. Upon retiring from the NYPD Bob spent 16 years in the U.S. Virgin Islands as the Chief of Detectives and an Investigator for the U.S. Public Defenders Office. In 1983 they moved to Georgia and in 1986 they settled in Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica until his passing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years, Mildred Wilson. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Jim and Merle Wilson of Villa Rica, Raymond Wilson of NYC, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial Services will be conducted at a later date from Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollton. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. (770) 459 3694.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020
