WOODFORK, Robert L., Elder Celebration of Life Services for Elder Robert L. Woodfork will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019, 1:30 PM, at Berean S.D.A. Church, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Elder Woodfork will lie instate from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Interment will be Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:00 AM at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kathleen A. Woodfork Coleman, son, Ronald A. Woodfork and families. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019