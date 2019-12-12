|
YORK, Robert Edward "Bob" 84 years old, of Tampa, FL passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Bob was born in Greenville, Georgia to Aaron and Gertrude York and was the youngest of six children. Bob is survived by his daughter, Kimberly York Reddington (Rick) and his granddaughter, Lindsay (Dylan). Bob served in the Air Force from 1955-1959, then worked as a Delta Air Lines mechanic until he retired. He enjoyed building violins from scratch, playing country songs on his guitar, and riding his bike to the beach. His big smile will be forever missed. A Military Honors Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019