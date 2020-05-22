Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:30 AM
South View Cemetery
1990 Jonesboro Rd
Atlanta, GA
Roberta Baker Obituary
BAKER, Roberta C. Ms. Roberta C. Baker entered into rest on May 12, 2020. Ms. Baker, formerly Roberta C. Wainwright, devoted Atlanta Public School System educator, beloved wife and mother, was preceded in death by her husband, Norman C. Baker, and son, Raymond Anderson Wainwright Jr. Roberta is survived by her granddaughter Reaghan A. Wainwright, great grandchildren Remington and Reaux Wainwright Sheats, her extended family, Anita Whatley, Marshall Thomas, and Marie Thomas, their families, and a host of friends that are family. A Memorial Celebration will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:30 am at South View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE. Atlanta. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and attendance is limited. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020
