BROWN, Roberta A. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12 PM at Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, Pastor Tony Mosley, Officiating, Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. She is survived by three daughters, Ruth Green, Joyce Jackson and Gloria Broadnax; two sons, Vickey Kelly and Henry Daniel; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus D. Wimby, Funeral Director. 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019