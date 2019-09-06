Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Woods Memorial Baptist Church
5665 Old National Hwy.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Brown


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Brown Obituary
BROWN, Roberta A. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12 PM at Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, Pastor Tony Mosley, Officiating, Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. She is survived by three daughters, Ruth Green, Joyce Jackson and Gloria Broadnax; two sons, Vickey Kelly and Henry Daniel; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus D. Wimby, Funeral Director. 404.522.8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
Download Now