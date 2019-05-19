HULSEY, Roberta Roberta Boswell Hulsey, age 101. "But the greatest of these is love." I Corinthians 13:13. Roberta Boswell Hulsey spent her life sharing the love of Jesus Christ. She was best known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved being wherever people were gathered and was happiest when surrounded by her family. Roberta passed away peacefully May 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Colias Jacob "Jake" Hulsey. Roberta was born to Lunceford Andrew Boswell and Willie Jessie Sandra Maddox Boswell January 24, 1918. She was the last surviving of twelve siblings. Roberta was a lifelong Presbyterian (USA). Baptized in Penfield Presbyterian Church, she continued to celebrate her faith in metro Atlanta at Columbia Presbyterian Church and Norcross Presbyterian Church, serving at both churches as an officer in Presbyterian Women. Jake and Roberta were avid golfers. She and Jake spent many happy Sunday afternoons playing in couples events at the Atlanta Athletic Club. During her golfing career Roberta hit 2 holes in one. Roberta is survived by her children, Patricia Bridges (Al) and Jerry Hulsey (Debi); grandson, Tripp Bridges (Ramsey); great grandchildren, Berdie, Ford and Gantt Bridges. The family wishes to express grateful appreciation to Antoinette Washington for her loving care for Roberta for many years. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 21,2019 at 11:00am in the Garden of Ascension number 139, Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. If anyone wishes to remember Roberta, please make a donation to Thornwell Home for Children,302 South Broad Street Clinton, SC 29325. www.thornwell.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019