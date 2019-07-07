RICHARDSON, Robert Robert Lee (Bob) Richardson, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Born August 24th, 1932 in Springboro, Pennsylvania to Jay and Frances Richardson, he was a US Marine sergeant serving in the Korean War before becoming a career police officer first in Pennsylvania, then Florida and finally Georgia. As a Miami-Dade police officer, he was part of the Honor Guard motorcycle patrol and underwater recovery dive team. Ultimately, he promoted to detective, where he was part of the task force dedicated to eliminating organized crime on the Miami waterfront. When he was offered the opportunity to serve as Peachtree City's first police detective, he accepted, retiring from Miami-Dade and relocating to Georgia. In his later years, he loved to travel, often taking long road trips across the country to enjoy time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his three sons Brian, Robert Jr. and Barry, stepdaughter Ronnelle and grandson Adam. He is survived by sisters Darlene Marte and Sandra Walker, daughters Robin Walsh, Barbara Carcaise, Beth Gault and Tara Quenneville, stepdaughter Dawn Gepfer, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019