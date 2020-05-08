|
|
FISCH (STRICKLAND), Robie Robie Strickland Fisch, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home on April 22, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA on January 16, 1935 to the late Freeman Strickland and Ruth (Rowbotham) Strickland. Robie was a graduate of North Fulton High School in Atlanta, GA and Randolph - Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA. She was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta and worked in the youth ministry at The Cathedral of St. Phillips and Northside United Methodist Church for over 20 years. It was in this capacity that her infectious and ever present smile, along with an always positive attitude, touched a generation of youth and left countless lasting impressions within the ministry. Upon retirement, Robie moved with her husband, Billy, to their home in the North Georgia mountains on Lake Burton. It was here where she embarked on what would be a successful journey as a painter and artist, with her work gracing the covers of magazines, and hanging on the walls of Congressional offices and libraries. A few of her other joys in life included gardening, reading, bird watching, and her dogs. She had an uncanny ability, to cultivate friendships with people of all ages and backgrounds that she maintained until her final days. Robie was a member of the North GA. Arts Guild and St. James Episcipol Church, Clayton, GA. Robie lived her life with profound courage, absolute love, and steadfast faith. Robie is survived by her beloved husband, William Walton Fisch, and their children, Walton (Gloria), Catherine Woerheide (John), Elizabeth, David (Sara), grandchildren, Laurel, Daisy, Willis, Sigi, Felix, Kiki and Sally. She is also survived by her brother, Freeman Strickland, his wife, Belva, and nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be made to Wildcat Volunteer Fire Station, 5228 GA-197, Clarkesville, GA 30523 or North Georgia Arts Guild, 184 S. Main St., Clayton, GA 30525, or Saint James Episcipol Church P. O. Box 69 Clayton, GA 30525. There will be a celebration of her life for family and friends at a yet to be determined time this summer on Lake Burton.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2020