ALLISON (FARNSLEY), Robin Lynn It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Robin Lynn Farnsley Allison. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 5th, 1955 to Dr. Wesley Gibson Farnsley and Gail Carmichael Farnsley who preceded her in death. Robin entered this life chatting up a storm and witty from the womb. She attended Louisville Collegiate School where she starred on stage and amongst friends. After high school, she attended Vanderbilt University and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor's Degree in Theater after only three years. In 1981, living in Key West, Florida, she gave birth to a daughter Ashley Gail. Four years later in Minneapolis, St Paul, she birthed a second daughter on her 30th birthday, Robin Chase. She raised her girls in Marietta, Georgia and undoubtedly they were the greatest joys of her life. For the last five years, she resided in Waleska, GA with the love of her life Andrew Nall. They spent their days on the lake and in love. Our mother will be missed daily by countless friends old and new. Four grandchildren; Josephine Dance Cole, Blake Wesley Cole of Aspen, Colorado, Emelia Sage Lossner and Eleanor Sage Hyden of Louisville, Kentucky. Two sons-in-law, Wesley Paul Cole and Harrison William Hyden, two sisters Leigh Wesley Farnsley and Pamela Knight. Mom, you taught us everything except how to live without you. Visitation will be 12-2 PM Thursday, September 5th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. Louisville, KY. Service 2 PM Thursday with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY. Celebration of life honoring Robin will be 4 PM at Prohibition Craft Spirits, 436 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Children's Hospital of Colorado attention: Association of Volunteers, Burn Camp, 13123 East 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045.
