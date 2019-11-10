|
BAROCAS, Robyn Gerson Robyn Gerson Barocas, 48 of Johns Creek, GA. passed away on November 8, 2019. Robyn was born Dec. 30, 1970 in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she graduated from Metairie Park Country Day High School. She went on to attend the University of Georgia, where she was in Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. She graduated in 1992 with a degree in Education, and she moved to Atlanta after college. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Scotty Barocas; two daughters, Sophie and Lily Barocas; her parents, Marshall and Jane Gerson, of New Orleans; her brother, Scott Gerson and brother in law Nick Brown, of New York City; her sister, Keri Gerson Pollock and brother in law Mark Pollock of New Orleans; her nephew, Max Pollock and niece Sarah Pollock, of New Orleans. For the past 15 years Robyn has worked as an executive assistant at Monterey Wealth in Sandy Springs. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago, she bravely fought the illness until the very end. She was a devoted mother to Sophie and Lily, and was happiest when with family and friends. As a child she attended Camp Barney Medintz for 10 years, and as an adult she worked there in the infirmary for 8 more years, while Sophie and Lily attended Camp Barney. She will be missed by many, but leaves wonderful memories with everyone who knew her. The family would like to give their utmost thanks to Robyn's hospice team, Jenny Buckley, Cindy Hopkins, and Barbara Davis, for their service and devotion. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Weinstein Hospice located at 3150 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327, and to Camp Barney Medintz located at 4165 Highway 129 N., Cleveland, GA 30528. Funeral Service will be at Chabad of North Fulton at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Burial immediately following at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019