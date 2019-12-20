Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manuel's Tavern
602 North Highland Avenue
Atlanta, GA
Rocky Wade Obituary
WADE, Rocky Rocky Wade, 69 years old of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away December 16, 2019. Surviving loved ones include daughter Emily Serebrenick, son Philip Serebrenick, their mother, Sharon Silver, Brothers, Dusty and Scotty Wade, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and countless friends worldwide. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 22, from 3 to 7 PM, at Manuel's Tavern, located at 602 North Highland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307. In lieu of Flowers, Rocky requested that a donation be made in his honor to Project Community Connections, 302 Decatur Street SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, 404-215-9991.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 20, 2019
