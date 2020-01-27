Services
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
For more information about
Roderick Suarez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick Suarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick Suarez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roderick Suarez Obituary
SUAREZ, Roderick Roderick Allen Suarez, age 86, of Griffin, passed Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born to the late William and Aline Suarez. Mr. Suarez is survived by his wife, Nancy Holloway Suarez; children, Alan Suarez, Carole Suarez, and Bob (Lynne) Suarez; sister, Willene McLeroy; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Scott Holloway; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his dear Cocker Spaniel, Josie. Rod attended Georgia Tech. He founded Dixie Numerics, LLC. He served on the Boards of Directors for several local businesses. He was a charter member of Community Bible Church. He enjoyed piloting his plane, and in later years he enjoyed working in his yard Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770 - 914 - 1414
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roderick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -