SUAREZ, Roderick Roderick Allen Suarez, age 86, of Griffin, passed Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born to the late William and Aline Suarez. Mr. Suarez is survived by his wife, Nancy Holloway Suarez; children, Alan Suarez, Carole Suarez, and Bob (Lynne) Suarez; sister, Willene McLeroy; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Scott Holloway; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his dear Cocker Spaniel, Josie. Rod attended Georgia Tech. He founded Dixie Numerics, LLC. He served on the Boards of Directors for several local businesses. He was a charter member of Community Bible Church. He enjoyed piloting his plane, and in later years he enjoyed working in his yard Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770 - 914 - 1414
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020