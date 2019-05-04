TATUM, Rodger Rodger Grant Tatum died on May 1, 2019, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Rodger was born on October 4, 1943, and grew up in the West End section of Atlanta where he attended E. L. Connally Grammar School and Brown High School. After graduating from high school in 1961, Rodger joined Oxford Manufacturing Company as a computer operator. Shortly thereafter he began pursuing his college studies at night. He completed his degree in accounting at Oglethorpe University. In 1966 Rodger joined The Coca-Cola Company, where he enjoyed a 34 year career in accounting and finance. He retired in 2000 as a Finance Manager. Rodger served his country as a member of the Georgia National Guard from 1964 until 1970. In retirement Rodger enjoyed traveling with his wife Lynda and doing volunteer work during the tax season. He was a longtime member of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and as the Finance Chair, and he was recently associated with St. James United Methodist Church. Rodger is survived by Lynda, his loving wife of fifty-two years; by his children Grant and Anna; by his brother Neville and his wife Shirley; and by his many other loving family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute. Rodger's memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 4 to May 5, 2019