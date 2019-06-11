|
WINSTON, Rodney Delacy Celebration of Life Services for Rodney Delacy Winston of Lithonia, GA will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00AM at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2474 Bruce St, Lithonia, Georgia 30058. Rev. Edward Randolph, pastor. Remains in state 10:00AM. Interment Lithonia City Cemetery. Visitation on Friday 1:00-7:00PM at Brown & Young. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00PM. Family will assemble at 7067 Dean Court Lithonia, GA 30058 at 10:00AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 11 to June 14, 2019