Services
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-8898
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
2474 Bruce St
Lithonia, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney WINSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney WINSTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney WINSTON Obituary
WINSTON, Rodney Delacy Celebration of Life Services for Rodney Delacy Winston of Lithonia, GA will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00AM at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2474 Bruce St, Lithonia, Georgia 30058. Rev. Edward Randolph, pastor. Remains in state 10:00AM. Interment Lithonia City Cemetery. Visitation on Friday 1:00-7:00PM at Brown & Young. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00PM. Family will assemble at 7067 Dean Court Lithonia, GA 30058 at 10:00AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 11 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now