BUTLER, Roger



Roger Butler, 85, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, He was born in Corpus Christi, TX, and graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, with a BS degree in Chemistry. In his early career, Roger worked in sales and purchasing in the chemical industry; later, he established Trans-Coastal Industries, where he was active until his death. He was a long-term member and past president of the Atlanta Chemical Sales Club.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Fannie Lou, children Ross (Rae), Scott (Meri) and Sara Childers (Tom), and grandchildren Anna, Molly, Cole, Savannah and Jane.



Roger's greatest joy was being with family and friends. He always had a warm smile, a kind word, and usually a hug for his many, many friends. For many years he was involved in scout leadership and continued to share his talents of woodworking, cooking, and entertaining with all around him. Often he hosted countless friends of all ages at his favorite place: Athens Boat Club at Lake Lanier. He was an active member of Kingswood United Methodist Church and a member of Cherokee Town & Country Club.



