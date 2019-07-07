McDONALD, Jr., Roger E. Roger E. McDonald Jr. passed away May 9, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Tuskegee Institute, Alabama to Roger E. McDonald Sr. and his wife Buena Vista. When he was 8 years old he took his first airplane ride and fell in love with aviation. He earned his pilot's license when he was a teenager. Roger attended Tuskegee Institute but soon enlisted in the Army and fought in World War II. He later joined the Air Force and trained at Lackland Air Force Base. He flew Military Air Transport. During his time in the service he corresponded for two years with a young lady, Audrey Dupree, from New York City. They married and had one child, Deidre McDonald (Williams). Roger continued to follow a career in aviation. He became the first African American controller hired by the F.A.A. in Leesburg Virginia which covered Washington DC and much of the East Coast. He was later named the first African American Air Traffic Control Supervisor in that region. Roger was highly regarded by his colleagues. After retirement he and Audrey moved to Atlanta to be closer to family, including twin grandchildren, Yohance Williams and Imani (Dwight) James as well as their great grandson, Lucas. A Celebration of Roger McDonald's Life will be held at 2:00 pm. on Saturday July 13th at the Aviation Community Cultural Center, 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta, GA 30336. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019