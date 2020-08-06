ELLIOTT, Roger Neale Roger Neale Elliott, age 71 of Conyers, GA, passed away August 3, at home with his family and dog at his side. Neale was born February 5, 1949, to Sam Jones Elliott and Elaine Conley Elliott, and grew up in Decatur. He graduated from Clemson University with a BS in civil engineering and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his PE and began work with GA Department of Transportation, then in 1978 started his construction company, R.N. Elliott & Associates, and built dozens of fine custom homes. Neale married Laura Lea Richards in 1978. In their 42 years together, they raised two daughters, Nina and Katie, with whom he shared his love of gardening, nature, reading, and traveling. Neale was a lifelong sportsman and outdoorsman. He particularly loved flyfishing out West, and brought many friends along on his trips. His passion for sports, especially baseball and basketball, and his allegiance to Clemson was reflected in his ever-present orange ballcap. There was never a doubt he was a Clemson Tiger fan! Neale was funny, generous, and kind; as one of his best friends said, "I've had a good life and it has been made better because of Neale Elliott." The family is foregoing any gatherings or services at this time, but welcomes messages or stories. Thank you to all the friends, family, doctors, and medical workers who loved and helped Neale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Neale's churches: Salem Baptist Church, 1724 Highway 155 North, McDonough, GA 30252; or to Mountain Rest Baptist Church, PO Box 37, Mountain Rest, SC 29664.



