1/
Roger Elliott
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELLIOTT, Roger Neale Roger Neale Elliott, age 71 of Conyers, GA, passed away August 3, at home with his family and dog at his side. Neale was born February 5, 1949, to Sam Jones Elliott and Elaine Conley Elliott, and grew up in Decatur. He graduated from Clemson University with a BS in civil engineering and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his PE and began work with GA Department of Transportation, then in 1978 started his construction company, R.N. Elliott & Associates, and built dozens of fine custom homes. Neale married Laura Lea Richards in 1978. In their 42 years together, they raised two daughters, Nina and Katie, with whom he shared his love of gardening, nature, reading, and traveling. Neale was a lifelong sportsman and outdoorsman. He particularly loved flyfishing out West, and brought many friends along on his trips. His passion for sports, especially baseball and basketball, and his allegiance to Clemson was reflected in his ever-present orange ballcap. There was never a doubt he was a Clemson Tiger fan! Neale was funny, generous, and kind; as one of his best friends said, "I've had a good life and it has been made better because of Neale Elliott." The family is foregoing any gatherings or services at this time, but welcomes messages or stories. Thank you to all the friends, family, doctors, and medical workers who loved and helped Neale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Neale's churches: Salem Baptist Church, 1724 Highway 155 North, McDonough, GA 30252; or to Mountain Rest Baptist Church, PO Box 37, Mountain Rest, SC 29664.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Crescent Crematorium - McDonough
910 Dailey Mill Rd.
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 692-3819
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Crescent Crematorium - McDonough

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved