1/
Roger McKinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCKINNEY, Roger Michael Roger Michael McKinney of East Point, GA passed away Sept. 13th, 2020 at Piedmont Stockbridge surrounded by family. He was an educator, loving brother and friend. Roger is survived by his siblings, Sheila VerSteeg of Buford, GA and Brian McKinney of Atlanta, GA. He was predeceased in 2010 by his mother Anne Katherine McKinney and in 2014 by his father Roger McKinney. A private, family only, memorial service will be held to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at hmpattersonspringhill.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPLC Action Fund https://donate.splcaction.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
4048761022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved