1/
Roger Ocampo
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OCAMPO, Roger R. Lawrenceville, Roger R. Ocampo, 68, passed due to complications of COVID-19 August 6, 2020, at Northside Hospital Atlanta. He was born March 30, 1952 in Pangasinan, Philippines, the son of Pedro Ocampo Sr. and Maria Nieves Rosario. Roger was a graduate from the University of the East, Manila, Philippines with a Bachelor of Biological Science, Class of 1975. Following, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Medical Technology from University of Luzon, Dagupan City, Class of 1979. He married his college sweetheart, Priscilla C. Ocampo, on January 23, 1984 and they settled in Lawrenceville, GA. They celebrated 36 years of marriage in January. Roger served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1984 to 1993. He retired from Northside Hospital after 30 years as a certified medical technologist and histotechnologist. Roger was a previous president of the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, Georgia Chapter. Roger enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling with his wife, and being socially active with various Filipino associations. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Celedonio Ocampo, Perlita O. Estrada, Romulo Ocampo, Jose Ocampo, Manuel Ocampo, Lourdes Ocampo. Surviving in addition to his wife, Priscilla C. Ocampo, are his son, Rodell Ocampo; daughter, Rochelle Ocampo-White and her husband Oliver White; sisters, Modesta Rosario, Jovita Aguilar, Sylvia Valdez, Milagros Tioaquen and spouses; brother, Pedro Ocampo Jr. and spouse; many nieces and nephews. A vigil will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA. A service remembrance will be held Friday, Aug. 14 at 11am at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 1700 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA. Interment will directly follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA, 1832 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Vigil
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Vigil
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
11:00 AM
A service remembrance
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. Gwinnett Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved