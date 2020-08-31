1/1
Roger Ruckert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUCKERT, Roger Roger Alfred Ruckert, age 74, of Powder Springs passed away August 28, 2020. Roger was a 28-year retired veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Association of U.S. Army Veterans, American Legion, and the Army Musicians Association. Roger was an avid coin collector, bowler, and softball player. He also enjoyed going to Braves home games and concerts. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose memory will be cherished. Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gretchen Ruckert; daughter, Pam Ruckert of Woodstock; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Interment, Monday, September 7th, 1 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Roger's honor be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved