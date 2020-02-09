|
|
SCARBROUGH, Roger Roger B. Scarbrough passed away Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born and raised in the Atlanta area and lived in Doraville, GA since the 1960's. Roger will be remembered as a caring, compassionate and kind-hearted person with an unbelievable sense of humor and an outgoing personality. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great friend to so many. He enjoyed spending time outdoors; and was an avid hunter his entire life. He loved to camp in the North Georgia Mountains and vacation along the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Roger Scarbrough was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Evelyn Scarbrough, his brother, Keith Scarbrough and his sister, Bonnie Schmeck. He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Scarbrough and two daughters, Sharon Baker and her husband, David, and Stephanie Miller and her husband, Rick. Five grandchildren, Katherine Baker, Alex Baker, Andrew Baker, Brooke Miller and Jake Miller. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020