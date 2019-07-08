WILLIAMS, Roger Dan Roger Dan Williams passed away July 4, 2019 after a courageous five-year fight against Cancer. Dan was born in Manheim Germany on November 4, 1956. He was adopted by his loving parents Wayne and Fay Williams. He was raised in El Paso, Texas. He went to school at The University of Texas at El Paso where he obtained a BA in Journalism. Dan spent his life devoted to his work writing grants and facilitating education and engagement opportunities for donors to non-profit organizations. He has served in leadership roles with The and United Way of Greater Atlanta. He most recently was serving as a Program Officer for The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Dan built a wonderful life in Decatur, Georgia with his life partner of twenty-three years. He is survived by his husband John Mazzolini. He is also survived by his Father, sister April, and nieces Emily, Abigail, Bethany, and Sophia. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Mother and Father-in-law, and sister Lisa Gay. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The . Dan's family would like to thank the staff at The Winship Cancer Center at Emory for their loving care. Services will be held on July 13, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA at 11 a.m. To read the complete obituary and to share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit their memorial page at asturner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 8, 2019