DAIGLE, Roland Alyre April 9, 1931 - April 8, 2020 Roland A. Daigle (Ron) died April 8, 2020 at the age of 88 while living at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, GA. Roland was in the United States Navy Reserve where he served during the Korean War. Ron is survived by children Susan Kirby (Andy) of Chattanooga, TN; Cyndy Standish (Dean) of Roswell, GA, and Peter Daigle (Penny) of Suwanee, GA. He is survived by grandchildren Samuel Kirby, Charles "Chip" Kirby, Susanna Kirby, Trevor Standish, Maddie Daigle, and John "Jack" Daigle. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother Mamie (Daigle) Daigle and father Leo James Daigle, Sr.; his brother Leo James Daigle, Jr., and grandchild Kathryn Elizabeth "KatyBeth" Kirby. Ron was born on April 9, 1931 in Madawaska, ME. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Soon after graduation, he began working in the insurance industry in Atlanta. He later opened a Real Estate business where he worked for many years. He will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020