Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Johns Creek, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando Alvarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando Alvarez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolando Alvarez Obituary
ALVAREZ, Rolando Basillo Rolando Basilio Alvarez, 62, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA. Rolando was preceded in death by his parents, Rolando Pablo Alvarez and Mercy Socarras. He is survived by his wife, Mary Marie Faucher; brother, Sergio Alvarez; sisters, Vivian Alvarez and Michelle Alvarez-Gato. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the at http://donatenow.heart.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -