|
|
ALVAREZ, Rolando Basillo Rolando Basilio Alvarez, 62, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA. Rolando was preceded in death by his parents, Rolando Pablo Alvarez and Mercy Socarras. He is survived by his wife, Mary Marie Faucher; brother, Sergio Alvarez; sisters, Vivian Alvarez and Michelle Alvarez-Gato. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the at http://donatenow.heart.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020