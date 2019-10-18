|
HADFIELD, Rolfe Rolfe Hadfield, a longtime resident of Atlanta, died unexpectedly of natural causes on September 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Hartford, CT, he was a graduate of East Hartford High School. He served as a medic in the USAF and was stationed in Tripoli, Libya and Savannah, GA 1957-1961. Eventually settling in Atlanta in 1968, he found work as a field engineer and later superintendent for the Batson-Cook Construction Company. He then went on to be founding partner of a construction materials company from 1979-1984; and finished off his construction career working with Joe Harden Builders and then Pinkerton & Laws Company from 1984-1989. Seeking a change of pace that provided a bit more autonomy, Rolfe began his second career with A-Tow and spent the next 18 years proudly driving a tow truck until retiring in 2014. Rolfe never met a dog he didn't pet, thought crock pot cooking was cheating, always wrote thank you notes, and would never miss an opportunity to jump in a swimming pool if he spotted one. He also possessed the Hadfield Touch which consists of banging and clattering and inadvertently breaking things. Rolfe felt the proper name for math was arithmetic and he was good at it. Rolfe started every morning with a quality cigar, coffee and talk radio. He believed in God and was proud to be an American. His proudest role was being a Grandpa, which he lovingly demonstrated by frequent crack-of-dawn visits to Waffle House. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the historic sanctuary of Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. In lieu of flowers and keeping with Rolfe's beliefs, please consider donating to the Trump 2020 campaign in his honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019