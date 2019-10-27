Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
First Iconiun Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Iconiun Baptist Church
542 Moreland Ave
SE Atlanta,, GA
View Map
Rollon J. Butler Obituary
BUTLER, Rollon J. Mr. Rollon J. Butler of SW Atlanta, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wed., Oct. 30, at 11:00 AM at First Iconiun Baptist Church, 542 Moreland Ave., SE Atlanta, GA (30312). Rev. Timothy McDonald, III pastor officiating. Instate: 10:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church , starting at 10:30 AM. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. He survived by wife Mrs. Shirley Cleveland Butler; dau. Judge: Rolesia Butler (Elder), sister Ms. Yvonne McRae Dancy; brothers Mr. Terry Butler and Mr. Randy (Sylvia) Butler; mother-in-law Mrs. Anne Cleveland; bro-in-law Mr. Derek Cleveland, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Tue., Public Viewing 1:00 till 9:00 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs, SW Atlanta, GA. (30331) (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019
