BUTLER, Rollon J. Mr. Rollon J. Butler of SW Atlanta, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wed., Oct. 30, at 11:00 AM at First Iconiun Baptist Church, 542 Moreland Ave., SE Atlanta, GA (30312). Rev. Timothy McDonald, III pastor officiating. Instate: 10:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church , starting at 10:30 AM. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. He survived by wife Mrs. Shirley Cleveland Butler; dau. Judge: Rolesia Butler (Elder), sister Ms. Yvonne McRae Dancy; brothers Mr. Terry Butler and Mr. Randy (Sylvia) Butler; mother-in-law Mrs. Anne Cleveland; bro-in-law Mr. Derek Cleveland, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Tue., Public Viewing 1:00 till 9:00 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs, SW Atlanta, GA. (30331) (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019