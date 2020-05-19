Resources
More Obituaries for ROn Allerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROn Allerton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROn Allerton Obituary
ALLERTON, Ron Age 65, of Smyrna, passed away May 3, 2020, at a local hospital from heart and kidney problems. Retired from Turner Broadcasting, where he was a network engineer for over 20 years, Ron was a Navy veteran and a native of Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, Cordia Ford Allerton, also of Smyrna, a son, Ronald Allerton of Tennessee, a sister, Rhonda Allerton of Nebraska, and a stepson, Drew Ford, of Smyrna. He will be missed by friends and family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -