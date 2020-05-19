|
|
ALLERTON, Ron Age 65, of Smyrna, passed away May 3, 2020, at a local hospital from heart and kidney problems. Retired from Turner Broadcasting, where he was a network engineer for over 20 years, Ron was a Navy veteran and a native of Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, Cordia Ford Allerton, also of Smyrna, a son, Ronald Allerton of Tennessee, a sister, Rhonda Allerton of Nebraska, and a stepson, Drew Ford, of Smyrna. He will be missed by friends and family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020