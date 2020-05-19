Services
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
678-424-1096
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Allerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Allerton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Allerton Obituary
ALLERTON, Ron Age 65, of Smyrna, passed away May 3, 2020, at a local hospital from heart and kidney problems. Retired from Turner Broadcasting, where he was a network engineer for over 20 years, Ron was a Navy veteran and a native of Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife, Cordia Ford Allerton, also of Smyrna, a son, Ronald Allerton of Tennessee, a sister, Rhonda Allerton of Nebraska, and a stepson, Drew Ford, of Smyrna. He will be missed by friends and family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -