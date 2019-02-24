BASKIN, Ronald Wright Ronald Wright Baskin, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, surrounded by his wife and four daughters. Ron had a successful career in real estate in Atlanta, having played a large role in the commercial growth of Buckhead. Coined the "Mayor of Buckhead," Ron never met a stranger and gave everything he could to anyone in need. Ron's amazing smile and Southern charm warmed every soul and his kind heart touched countless lives. He was a true renaissance man--an actor, a chef, a playwright, a developer, a painter, a husband and a father. His many gifts will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Edith and Moses Baskin of Carrollton, GA, his brother David (Co) Baskin of Lakewood, CO, and his sister Charlotte Griffin of Carrollton, GA. Ron is survived by his wife Jayne Baskin, of Atlanta, GA, his daughters Lindsey Baskin Roenigk (Ryan) of Carrollton, GA, Lochlan Baskin Wooten (Charlie) of Columbia, SC, Lyndsey Arnold Arthurs (John) of Arlington, VA, and Brittany Arnold Matthews (Alan) of Durham, NC, and his brother Ed Baskin (Janet) of Carrollton, GA. Ron was the amazing grandfather to his seven grandchildren: Wright, Marian, and Reese Roenigk, Matthew and Thomas Wooten, Emily Arthurs, and Murphy Matthews. Please join his family in celebrating his life on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Garden Hills Recreation Center located at 339 Pinetree Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 from 12-3pm. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary