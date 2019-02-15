|
BEBERNES, Ronald Ronald 'Ron' Bebernes, age 81, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Ron is survived by his wife, Judy Bebernes; two daughters, Lorie (Derek) Heinlen and Lynn (Manny) Torres; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dr. Jerrold Bebernes. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Johns Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A complete obituary can be found at www.roswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019