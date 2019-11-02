|
CLIMER, Ronald Ronald "Ronnie" Climer, age 70, of Suwanee, GA passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Norman and Sara Climer. Mr. Climer is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Alicia Adams Climer, Suwanee; children, Christy and Steve Kay, Conyers, GA, Nancy Climer, Cleveland, GA, Sarah Harter, Sugar Hill, GA; grandchildren, Matthew Crim, Dylan Crim, Chelsey McDuffie, AnnaLeah Harter; five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Pete Adamson, Atlanta; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Climer was born on December 16, 1948 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1968 graduate of Lakeside High School, and he also attended Marist High School. Mr. Climer attended Mercer College in Atlanta. He was formerly a paramedic for Dekalb County, and was in First Group of EMT when the program was founded. He was owner of Climer Moving Company in Suwanee, GA. Mr. Climer enjoyed going to his lake house at Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee, GA, and he loved sports. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Edmondson officiating. Interment will be at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, November 4. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019