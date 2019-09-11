|
CREEKBAUM, Ronald George March 27, 1938 - June 24, 2019 Ronald, AKA Ron, Ronnie or Creeker, middle name George named after both Grandfathers. Graduated from Macomb College in Detroit Michigan School of Engineering. For a time, he worked as an Engineer in Detroit. He later decided to accept an opportunity to work for Applegarth Supply Company in Atlanta, Georgia with the purchase of the Company to follow. He renamed the Company Airon Supply with the name meaning "Turn the AIR-ON". He took his brother Victor in as a minor partner with brother Bill to follow. Ron's favorite charity was The Good Old Boys serving many times as a Chairman for the annual Christmas drive for toys and clothes. He will be lovingly missed by his wife Donna, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Brother Bill and all the many HVAC Contractors he served for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cross Creek Cafe, 1221 Cross Creek Parkway NW # A, Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday, September 14th from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019