1/1
Ronald Culver
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CULVER, Ronald A. Ronald Andrew Culver, born in Birmingham, AL, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. Ron spent his childhood and most of his professional life in Atlanta, GA. Later, he retired to Homosassa, FL. Most of his career was in commercial heating and air. He was recently honored by the Atlanta Steamfitters and Plumbing Union Local 72 for over 65 years of membership. His parents were Katherine Emily Christianson and John Hartley Culver. Ron is survived by his daughter Diane Sewell Barnwell and his wife, Caroline Pack. He is also, survived by two grandchildren, Ryan Blake Sewell and Kristen Lynn Spurgeon and three great-grandchildren, Reagan Brooke Sewell (age 10), Jackson Thomas Spurgeon (age 7) and Grayson Luke Spurgeon (age 2). He was a loving father, grandfather and husband and he had many friends in the Atlanta area and in the Homosassa area. Ron enjoyed golf and sports, reading the paper and spending time with his loved ones. Ron was born on October 3, 1935. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you donate to your favorite charity. The family has established a website, www.rememberingronald.com which will be available beginning Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until August 26, 2021. Please visit the site to see photos and memorials of his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strickland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 28, 2020
Ron.was a very good man and loved by everyone that knew him.He will be missed.I will always miss and love him.
Sarah Phillips
Neighbor
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved