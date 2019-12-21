|
DANIEL, Chaplain Ronald Clements Chaplain Ronald Clements Daniel, age 72, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Dec. 20, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, on Monday, Dec. 23, in the Chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. Mr. Daniel was a native of Mableton where he attended South Cobb High School. He continued his education at Georgia State University and Luther Rice Seminary. He was previously employed with Deutsche Bank for 20 years where he was a Senior Regional Branch Manager. He retired as a Chaplain for Wellstar Community Hospice in 2015 and was a member of West Ridge Church. Survivors include his wife, Laraine S. Daniel; children, Tiffany (Robert) Potter of Hiram, Meredith Runnels of Marietta and Chris (Amber) Little of Acworth; brother, Marvin Eugene Daniel, Jr. of Stone Mountain; grandchildren, C.J. Potter, Preston Runnels, Hanna Little, and Emma Little. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 22, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 5 PM - 8 PM Online guest book available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 21, 2019