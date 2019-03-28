FORD, Ronald Ron Ford, age 74, passed away peacefully On Thursday March 22nd 2019 surrounded by his family at home in Dunwoody, Ga. Ron is survived by his wife, Shelley Ford; his children, Brad Ford (Katy), Brett (Kristine) and Jason Ford; his brother, David Bishop and niece, Bobbie Jo Shewl; brother-in law Dennis Payne III (Darlene) and his children Todd, Jonathan and Tim Payne; all of his grandchildren, Caroline, Charlotte, Mack, Avery, Weston, Caroline, Ella and Taylor. He was born August 24th 1944 in Pratt, Kansas to parents David and Arlene Bishop. He attended Salina High School in Kansas and was a graduate of the Class of 1962. Ron became interested in basketball while at Salina High and developed into an excellent player during his Junior and Senior year. He earned an athletic scholarship to play basketball for Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Ron played for the Ichabods from 1962 1966. In October of 1999 he was honored by being inducted into the Washburn Athletic Hall of Fame. Ron graduated from Washburn with a Bachelors in Education in 1967 and went on to earn his Master's in Education in 1970. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity while attending Washburn. He married Shelley Payne on June 18th 1966 and they had three children. Ron was a faithful loving husband to his wife of 52 years, a devoted father and loyal friend to many. He was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist church. He worked for Deluxe Corporation for 35 years and had a very successful career in Sales. Upon retiring from Deluxe, Ron returned to his passion of teaching and began to substitute teach at Simpson Elementary School in Norcross, Ga. Ron served on the board of directors at Associated Credit Union from 2007 to 2019. Ron was also a member of Dunwoody Country Club and served on the board for several years as well as serving as President of the Club in 2017. The Memorial service will be held on Tuesday April 2nd at Dunwoody United Methodist; 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd. Dunwoody, Ga 30338. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM and the Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are by H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church. The Ford family wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Aberdeen Place Hospice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary