FREEAUF, Ronald Peter "Pete" Ronald Peter (Pete) Freeauf, 86, of Atlanta, died on May 16, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Pete grew up in Short Hills, NJ and spent most of his life in Georgia. He graduated from his beloved College of William and Mary, where he was a member of the golf team and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Pete served his country as a Marine Corp officer, and was a pioneer in the cable television industry with Storer (now Comcast) Cable Communications. After retirement, Pete enjoyed traveling the world and especially spending time in Paris. He loved baseball and golf and was an avid fan of all sports. Pete was famous for maintaining long-term relationships with his many friends throughout the country. All remember the phone calls out of the blue that always started with a hearty, "How ya doin Pal?". He is survived by his wife, Gayle Simpson Freeauf of 30 years, sons Jordan and Langley Freeauf, grandchildren Emma and Garland Freeauf, step-daughters Lee deOvies (Marce Fuller) and Lindsey deOvies Vermeulen (Marc), and step-grandchildren Ariane and Thibault Vermeulen. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Jeff Fuller, Pete's loyal caregiver and his associates. A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks with the date, time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Sixty Plus at Piedmont Hospital or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019