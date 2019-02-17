GANN, Ronald Willifred Ronald Willifred Gann, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. The son of the late Bill and Edna Gann was a native of Atlanta. Ronald graduated from Boys High School and attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. He enjoyed a long career in real estate finance with C&S National Bank in Atlanta where he was hired and mentored by the legendary Mills B. Lane. Ronald was an avid fisherman and accomplished wing shot. He once navigated his motor yacht from Knoxville, TN downstream to Mobile, AL and then along the Gulf coast to Ft. Myers, FL and eventually to Savannah, GA. On board, he hosted several friends and watched the 1996 U.S. Olympic Sailing. Ronald made numerous trips to and around Europe via his favorite modes of transportationOrient Express, the Queen Elizabeth II and the Concorde. Ronald was wonderfully attended and enjoyed the companionship of Christine Cash and Jackie Mitchell during his illness. You could always depend on him to share a joke and lighten the day, no matter the circumstances. He will be missed by his many friends and family. Ronald was predeceased by his son, Ward William Gann; wife, Patricia Gann; and former wife, "Flaggie" Gann Vance. He is survived his daughter, Mary-Flagg Gann and his step-son, Michael Gazelle as well as step-daughter Michelle Tulier and step-granddaughter Alexandar Gazelle. A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FOUNDATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING IN GEORGIA, INC., MAILING ADDRESS: Georgia Public Broadcasting, 260 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary