|
|
GURIN, Ronald Dr. Ronald Gurin, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Recently retired, Dr. Ron was a native Atlantan and beloved optometrist to the Atlanta-metro community for over 50 years. He was raised with brother Alvin by Fannie and Julius Gurin on Augusta Avenue, on the outskirts of Grant Park, and later on Moores Mill Road in Atlanta. After graduation from Northside High School, he attended Oglethorpe University and soon after earned his degree in Optometry from the Southern College of Optometry in 1964. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force, based in Luke Arizona, serving until 1967. After returning home to Atlanta, he settled in Dunwoody, GA, enjoying his time with his family, and many dogs and grand dogs. Ronald was well known as a kind, gentle soul always willing to help those in need. Ronald shared his life with his wife of over 50 years, Renee Judith Gurin. Other survivors include daughter Lisa Gurin of Brookhaven, GA, daughter and son-in-law Robyn and Steven Cole, and grandson Levi Cole of New York, NY, and son and daughter-in-law Michael and Michelle Gurin, and grandchildren Joshua and Sophia Gurin of Johns Creek, GA. Graveside services are to be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at Arlington Memorial Park at 11. a.m. In memory of Ronald, please consider pet adoption or fostering from one of the many shelters or rescue organizations in the Atlanta area, or a donation to Bosley's Place, a nursery for homeless and orphaned neonatal and underage puppies.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019