Services
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:15 PM
North Atlanta Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hargraves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hargraves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Hargraves Obituary
HARGRAVES, Ronald Wayne Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, Ronald Wayne Hargraves, Sr., 79, went to join the love of his life, Devona Hargraves, with our heavenly father. He passed peacefully in his daughter's home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his children Lynnette Bowles and Wayne (Elizabeth) Hargraves; grandchildren Amber (Lauren), Nikki (Steve), Ryan, Christian, and Ty; great-grandchild Melissa. Visitation will be held at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 12 PM - 2 PM and funeral services to follow. Burial will be at 3:15 PM at North Atlanta Memorial Park. For the full obituary, funeral details, and condolences, visit https://www.wagesandsons.com/obit/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
Download Now