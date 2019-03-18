|
HICKSON, Ronald Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Ronald Hickson of College Park, Georgia will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:00 noon at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, Georgia, Pastor Darrell Bonner, eulogist. Interment, Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Survivors are: one son, Antron Hickson; three grandchildren; seven sisters, Reverend Eula Mae Miles, Ollie Merle Stinchcomb, Evangelist Joyce Dell Hickson, Dorothy Hickson, Doris Hickson, Mary Jane Roberson (Marshall) and Nettie Rose Sumlin; two brothers, Billie James Hickson (Willie Mae) and Donald Hickson; one aunt, Mrs. Sina Lee Astin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and treasured friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 11:45a.m. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2019