|
|
HILL, Ronald Mitchell Coach Ronald Mitchell Hill 63 of Milton GA departed this life, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. He was born on October 6, 1956, in Staunton, Virginia, a son of the late Ernest and Virginia Hill. He graduated from Buffalo Gap High School and Fayetteville State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Cedar Green, as well as Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta GA. He was an Honorary Founder and National President of Sigma Alpha Gamma Military Fraternity Inc. He was a beloved teacher and coach at The Mount Vernon School. He was proceeded in death by both parents. Ron is survived by six daughters and two sons, Kyndria (Chris), Erica (Bobby), Dana (Schylur), Megan (Josh), Syndi, Symone their mother Dana, and sons Jerrell and Aaron. Fourteen grandchildren Khaliyl, Christian, Kyiah, Jaiden, Kourtlyn, Maliq, Kelsi, Kyre, Gabrielle, Giselle, Schylur Jr., Terrance, Axel, Sanaa. Sister Maria(Bilal), niece Dynasti, nephew Darius, great-niece Shailynn, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of Life will be held in both Virginia and Georgia at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020