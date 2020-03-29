Services
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-8898
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Hill Obituary
HILL, Ronald Mitchell Coach Ronald Mitchell Hill 63 of Milton GA departed this life, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. He was born on October 6, 1956, in Staunton, Virginia, a son of the late Ernest and Virginia Hill. He graduated from Buffalo Gap High School and Fayetteville State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Cedar Green, as well as Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta GA. He was an Honorary Founder and National President of Sigma Alpha Gamma Military Fraternity Inc. He was a beloved teacher and coach at The Mount Vernon School. He was proceeded in death by both parents. Ron is survived by six daughters and two sons, Kyndria (Chris), Erica (Bobby), Dana (Schylur), Megan (Josh), Syndi, Symone their mother Dana, and sons Jerrell and Aaron. Fourteen grandchildren Khaliyl, Christian, Kyiah, Jaiden, Kourtlyn, Maliq, Kelsi, Kyre, Gabrielle, Giselle, Schylur Jr., Terrance, Axel, Sanaa. Sister Maria(Bilal), niece Dynasti, nephew Darius, great-niece Shailynn, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of Life will be held in both Virginia and Georgia at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -