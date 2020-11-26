Ronald Richard "Richie" James, 74, passed away peacefully at his Alpharetta home on September 10, 2020. A beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, he was best known for his love of making others laugh and caring passionately about animals, especially his beloved cats.Born on February 16, 1946 in Macon, GA to Effie and Raymond James, Richard was the youngest of five children, three of whom preceded him in death. From his earliest years, he had a strong sense of adventure that he integrated into his diligent, determined nature. He achieved the highest scout rank as an Eagle Scout and earned the coveted God and Country badge. He lived those values throughout all of his life, and was a member of the ROTC and marching band at Sidney Lanier High School in Macon.Richard was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity (SAE) at Mercer University in Macon, GA. It was during his college years that he met the love of his life, Janet, who preceded him in death in 2018. The two ventured cross country together and spent formative years of their life and marriage living in Nebraska, California and Texas during Richard's tenure working with the Union Pacific Railway. He enjoyed piloting small aircraft as well as adventures teaching history, attending law school, and serenading others on his accordion.Richard and Janet eventually returned home to Georgia, settling in Alpharetta where they raised their two beloved sons, Theodore Randall (Teddy) and John Clark James. It was here that he founded the independent insurance agency Richard James & Associates, which remained his career for the rest of his life.Richard was an involved community member and family man. Nothing brought him greater joy than playing soccer with Teddy and working with the parents' association at John Clark's high school football games. He also loved the Peachtree Road Race, which he both volunteered for and ran with his brother-in-law, Robert, for as long as his body allowed.Even as his health declined in the latter years of his life, Richard remained a devoted husband and father. He loved spending time with his family and cats, especially Gingerbread and Beeswax, telling jokes, reading the paper on the porch and drinking Starbucks coffee.Richard is preceded in death by his loving parents, Effie and Raymond James; his soulmate and wife, Janet; his brothers, Raymond Charles James and Henry Lawrence James; his sister, Dorothy Lee James; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Brown. He is survived by his children, Teddy and John Clark James; his sister, Joyce Pyrz; nephews Andrew "Butch" Pyrz and Raymond Pyrz; and niece Sue Jean (Johnny) Hall. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews; great, great nieces and nephews; and two great, great, great nephews. Additional survivors include his sister in-law Carole (John) Harrison and brother-in-law Robert (Beth) Brown.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions are invited to the Best Friends Animal Society.



